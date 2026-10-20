Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

The Special Prosecution Office has announced that it has filed an indictment against 12 people suspected of participating in or organizing an organized criminal group in connection with the offenses of “Fraud” and “Tax evasion,” as well as “Unauthorized possession, control or ownership of weapons,” “Counterfeiting money,” “Use of a weapon or dangerous instrument” and “Money laundering.”

Të lidhura None found

According to the indictment, F.M., F.M., K.V., F.V., S.K., N.B., D.M., A.M., M.M., N.M., G.Q. and S.M. collaborated from January 2021 until December 2025. The prosecution alleges that they carried out a fraud scheme involving the import of oil products, the use of modified tanker trucks, the issuance of invoices for transactions suspected of being fictitious, and the inaccurate reporting of turnover and tax liabilities.

According to the indictment, the defendants’ actions caused financial damage to the state budget amounting to 4,637,893.69 euros.

The operation to arrest those now indicted took place in January this year.