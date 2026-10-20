Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free.

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Galveo GmbH, a technology company based in Cologne and led by Kosovo-born Clirim Uskana, has introduced Listub Studio. It is a digital solution created specifically for sports clubs, schools, organizations and groups of all kinds.

What does the platform offer?With Listub Studio, an organization can manage everything in one place: its membership list and group assignments, coaches and managers, schedules and activities, documentation, and payments.

Organizations handle administration within Studio. Members, parents and participants can access it for free through the Listub app. With this solution, paper forms, Excel spreadsheets and numerous groups in messaging apps are no longer necessary.

Less administration, more time for activitiesClubs and organizations, especially those that rely on volunteers, often spend hours handling registrations, tracking payments and paperwork. Listub Studio automates these processes so they can focus their energy on their core work.

Sponsorship for Albanian-speaking organizationsFor clubs and organizations from Albanian-speaking countries, Galveo has launched a sponsorship program. After applications are submitted, the company selects and approves organizations, subject to limited availability. They receive free access to the platform for one year, with the possibility of an extension.

“My aim is not to make money from Albanian clubs and organizations, but to give them as many opportunities as possible,” Uskana says. “I would be delighted if Albanians were among the first to use this platform.”

Links:Listub Studio: https://studio.listub.com/alSponsorship application: https://studio.listub.com/al/sponsoringListub app: https://listub.com/al