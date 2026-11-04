Dutch MEP addresses Marta Kos: Violence against protesters and journalists must be critically assessed, Albanians want the European Union to take a tougher…

During discussions on the situation in Albania, Dutch MEP Tineke Strik spoke about the protests in the country, focusing on violence against protesters and journalists.

Addressing Marta Kos, she said the European Union should take a stronger stance on these issues.

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Strik said the protests held in the country had sent a clear message to European institutions: Albanian citizens want the EU to be more resolute in defending fundamental rights and freedoms.

“The protests have made it clear that the Albanian people want you to be tough and firm on these issues. As for violence against protesters and journalists, I think there is no distinction between those who protest peacefully and those who use violence. You must assess these cases critically,” the MEP said.

She also addressed violence against protesters and journalists, calling for these cases to be examined critically and without distinguishing between people who take part in peaceful protests and those who use violence. Strik stressed the importance of assessing reported cases, emphasizing that respect for the right to protest and media freedom require particular attention from European institutions.