Dutch journalist Vincent van Gerven Oei, who reported on “The Albanian Files”, taken to the police station

Last night, police took Dutch journalist Vincent van Gerven Oei to the police station. He is known for his investigations into Albania and reports on ties between those in power and the construction sector.

During the journalist’s detention, police used pepper spray against activist Alisa Braho, who was filming the moment he was being taken away.

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It is worth recalling that recently Vincent van Gerven Oei analyzed the contents of “The Albanian Files”, raising concerns about the influence of Prime Minister Edi Rama and drug money in the construction sector.

According to his analysis, Albania has become a setting where numerous foreign studios find extensive room to operate and complete freedom for their projects.