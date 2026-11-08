SPAK launches investigation into “Albanian Files”/ Ina Zhupa: The book that will send Edi Rama to prison!

SPAK launches investigation into “Albanian Files”/ Ina Zhupa: The book that will send Edi Rama to prison!

Democratic Party MP Ina Zhupa has reacted following confirmation that SPAK has launched an investigation into her book “Albanian Files.” Zhupa had warned that the publication would become a case file for SPAK and would bring consequences for Edi Rama.

According to her, the book exposes 523 projects carried out by international studios, raising questions about the way they were selected, the lack of open competition, preselection, and laws passed in accordance with the interests of privileged investors.

Të lidhura

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Ina Zhupa’s statement:

On June 24, 2026, I presented to Albanians the book that, as I said from the day it was launched, would become a case file for SPAK and would bring consequences for Edi Rama.

SPAK has confirmed the launch of an investigation into the book “Albanian Files.”

A publication that exposes Edi Rama’s private Albania: the concrete, the privileges, and the territories handed out. 523 projects, carried out by international studios, that must be investigated for the way they were selected, the lack of open competition, preselection, the tailoring of laws to order, and the links between architects, investors, and state decision-making.

The territory has been treated as spoils to be divided up, while the laws and institutions have been used to serve the interests of privileged investors according to Edi Rama’s wishes.

The test for SPAK is not merely to register proceedings, but to see them through to the end. If the investigation is genuine, Albanian Files will send Rama to prison!


Shtuar 8.11.2026 13:16

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