Durrës Under Surveillance With Drones and Smart Technology, 17 People Arrested and 1,807 Measures in One Week

To prevent accidents and better manage traffic, the Traffic Police have stepped up controls on Durrës’ main roads, deploying drones, smart devices and checkpoints at the city’s entry and exit points.

According to data made public by the police, 17 citizens were arrested in the past week for various violations of the Road Code, while a total of 1,807 administrative measures were imposed.

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According to the police, the main focus of the checks has been the identification and punishment of drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol, considered one of the main causes of accidents with serious consequences. At the same time, the checks have also focused on double parking, which causes blockages and hampers the movement of vehicles in the city.

For driving while intoxicated alone, 10 citizens were arrested during this week.

During the inspections, 1,269 fines were issued for speeding, 442 measures for illegal stopping, parking or standing, 39 measures for improper overtaking, 35 measures for not wearing a seat belt, 13 measures for driving under the influence of alcohol and 9 measures for using a mobile phone while driving.