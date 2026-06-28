Dua Lipa wishes her mother a happy birthday: The queen of our home and our hearts

Dua Lipa chose to mark her mother Anesa Lipa’s birthday with a message on Instagram, sharing with her followers a series of photos of them together from different family moments.

The globally renowned Albanian artist accompanied the post with a message full of love and gratitude, praising her mother’s role in their life and family.

Të lidhura

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“Happy birthday to my mum! We are so lucky to have you. Everything beautiful we have comes from your love, patience and strength. The queen of our home and our hearts! I love you so much,” she wrote.

The photos she shared capture various memories over the years, from family moments to public appearances, showing the close bond Dua shares with her mother.

Anesa has always been one of the singer’s biggest supporters, standing by her in many important moments of her career and playing an important role in her journey to success.

This is not the first time Dua has publicly expressed her love and respect for her family.

She often shares moments with her parents, sister and brother, showing that family remains one of the most important pillars in her life.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 23:49

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