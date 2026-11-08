Disturbing discovery in Athens: Woman’s body found inside an abandoned suitcase; here’s what investigators suspect

A disturbing discovery was made in the Agios Panteleimonas area of Athens, where a woman’s body was found hidden inside a suitcase abandoned on the sidewalk.

According to preliminary reports in the Greek media, the victim is believed to be a young woman of African origin. No visible signs of violence were found on her body. However, due to the state of decomposition, doctors estimate that she may have died around five days to a week earlier.

Të lidhura None found

The cause of death remains unclear. Investigators are examining several possibilities, including homicide and drug use.

The answers are expected to come from the autopsy and forensic examination scheduled for Monday, November 9.

The suitcase was discovered by a foreign national who noticed a strong odor and immediately notified the authorities. Police arrived at the intersection of Alkamenous and Harissis streets, where a search revealed a body inside.

Greek police are continuing their investigation to identify the victim and establish the full circumstances of the incident.