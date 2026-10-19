Defense expert on the “Pulse” tragedy: The venue had three entrances and exits, but they were not intended for evacuation

Discussions over the number of entrances and exits at the “Pulse” nightclub in Kočani, as well as the possibility of evacuating those present on the night the fire broke out, prompted objections from the defense and reactions from the victims’ families during a hearing held in the Idrizovo courtroom, near the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje.

Të lidhura None found

During the continuation of the hearing, prosecutor Darko Jakimovski questioned Petre Ruseski, an expert engaged by the defense, about the number and usability of the venue’s exits, the construction materials, the evacuation plan, the removal of visitors, and the functioning of the ventilation system. The questions were linked to the claim that the expert had conducted an analysis and determined that the venue met the minimum technical requirements.

Ruseski denied having conducted such an analysis. He explained that the conclusions he had mentioned had previously been determined by the competent institutions, including the State Labor Inspectorate and the documents issued by them.

“When a building permit is obtained, a fire protection report must also be submitted. Since this report was approved, the building was constructed in accordance with the relevant requirements. The venue was also granted an occupancy permit as a business premises, and at that point the Construction Law no longer has jurisdiction. The relevant institutions are responsible for checking the reports and conducting verifications related to the activity carried out at the venue. As for the critical night, whether these requirements were complied with or not should be answered by a qualified fire protection specialist; we, as architects and construction experts, cannot do so,” Ruseski said.

When Jakimovski asked whether his report could lead to the conclusion that visitors had been able to use all three doors for evacuation that evening, the expert replied: “I said there were three entrances and exits, but they were not for evacuation. That is a matter for a qualified firefighter.”

After further questions from the prosecutor, who requested a specific explanation of how the conclusion had been reached that there were three doors rather than just one, which was blocked during the chaos and prevented visitors from getting out after the fire broke out, the first defendant, Dejan Jovanov, shouted at the expert: “If you want to know, I was the last one to get out through that door!” /Telegrafi/