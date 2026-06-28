Deçan mayor reveals the identity of the father and son who died tragically in Maznik

Deçan Mayor Bashkim Ramosaj has expressed his condolences to the family following the death of a father and his son in this municipality.

He announced that the victims were Xhemajl Mustafaj and his son, Hasan, from the village of Maznik.

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“With deep sorrow, I received the news of the tragic passing of Xhemajl Mustafaj and his son, Hasan, from the village of Maznik.

On my behalf and on behalf of the Municipality of Deçan, I extend my most sincere condolences to the Mustafaj family, their relatives, and all the residents of Maznik.”

“In these difficult moments, we share your pain and pray that you find the strength to cope with this great loss. May the memory of Xhemajl and Hasan Mustafaj be eternal,” Ramosaj wrote.