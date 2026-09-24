Stier blames Merkel for empowering Vucic: Without an agreement with Kosovo, Serbia cannot join the EU

Croatian MEP Davor Ivo Stier, from the ranks of the HDZ, recently stated on the HRT show “Romano Bolković – 1 na 1” that since the start of Russian aggression in Ukraine in February 2022, Serbia has made no progress on its path towards the European Union. He argued that Belgrade’s strategy of maintaining a balance between the West and Moscow cannot last in the long term.

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In his analysis, Stier compared Serbia with Turkey, explaining that Ankara has more flexibility due to NATO membership, while Belgrade’s maneuvering space is very limited because its economy is closely tied to Western Europe and neighboring states. For more than two years, he stressed, no negotiation chapters have been opened or closed, reflecting the lack of essential reforms and the geopolitical orientation chosen by the Serbian authorities.

The MEP also targeted the stance of the big Western powers, singling out Germany and France. According to him, former Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he described as the most influential European leader of the 21st century, bears direct responsibility for the political rise of Aleksandar Vucic, and this happened during the period when Berlin was deepening energy and trade cooperation with Russia via the “Nord Stream” gas pipeline.

Regarding the current relations of French President Emmanuel Macron with Belgrade, Stier assessed that Paris aims to maintain its influence in the Balkans through military, economic and political partnerships. However, he added that the rivalry between Berlin, Paris and London for control in the region does not mean that France will seek accelerated paths for Serbia’s EU membership.

A key point in his statements remains the Kosovo issue. The Croatian MEP stressed that Serbia’s European integration is impossible without achieving a full normalization of relations with Prishtina. He clarified that the European Union does not necessarily require formal recognition, but a de facto normalization that entails respecting the obligations arising from the Brussels Agreement and the Ohrid Agreement. This means that the Serbian side must not obstruct Kosovo’s membership in international organizations, while Prishtina is obliged to establish the Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities.

Stier described the EU’s policy so far as fruitless, attributing the failure to the individual interests of some member states instead of a unified approach. He called for a more synchronized and firmer European pressure on Belgrade.

Regarding the enlargement process, he identified Montenegro as the country with the greatest chances to close negotiations by 2029, but warned that the biggest test for Podgorica will be resisting the influence of the “Serbian world”.

Extending the analysis to the global level, Stier noted that the USA, whether under the Biden or Trump administration, no longer considers Russia as the main global threat, as the American strategic focus is shifting towards China and the Indo-Pacific space. Consequently, Washington expects Europe to take on a greater burden for the security of its own continent.

The MEP also proposed a model of gradual integration for the Western Balkan countries, including them in specific European policies such as the elimination of roaming tariffs even before they become full members. However, he reiterated that with Belgrade’s current approach, he sees no perspective for Serbia’s advancement towards the European Union.