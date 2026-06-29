CMC reports 11 fires recorded in open areas

The Crisis Management Center announced that by 18:00 this evening, a total of 11 fires in open areas had been recorded across the territory of North Macedonia. According to the announcement, one of them remains active, while 10 others have been extinguished.

The fire that continues to remain active is in the Municipality of Vasilevo, in the village of Vasilevo, where a waste dump has been engulfed by flames.

Të lidhura None found

The CMC emphasized that the extinguished fires were recorded in the Municipality of Debar – the village of Gari (low vegetation and mixed forest with low-stem growth), the Municipality of Centar Zhupa – Centar Zhupa (flat land), the Municipality of Valandovo – the village of Kasandol (low vegetation), the Municipality of Dolneni – the village of Zhitoshe and the village of Lokveni (low vegetation and waste), the Municipality of Bitola – Mal Paris settlement (low vegetation), the Municipality of Aerodrom – the settlement of Drachevo (waste), the Municipality of Chucher Sandevo – the village of Blace (low vegetation and forest), the Municipality of Shuto Orizari – Brnjachka Buna Street (low vegetation and waste), the Municipality of Tetovo – the Tetovo–Brvenica road (low vegetation), and the Municipality of Kratovo – the village of Zheleznica (dump site).