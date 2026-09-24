British Embassy commemorates Banjska and demands that perpetrators, including Radoičić, face justice

On the third anniversary of the attack in Banjska, the British Embassy in Kosovo honored the memory of Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku, who lost his life on September 24, 2023, during clashes with an armed group.

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In a statement, the British diplomatic mission highly praised the courage and professionalism of the Kosovo Police in confronting the attackers and restoring order and security in the area.

“On the third anniversary of the tragic attack in Banjska, we remember Kosovo police officer Afrim Bunjaku, who fell in the line of duty for his country,” the Embassy stressed in its reaction.

The Embassy has also welcomed the ongoing work of Kosovo prosecutors to clarify the circumstances of the event and to criminally prosecute the suspects, underscoring the need for accountability.

According to the British Embassy, the individuals responsible for the attack, among them Milan Radoičić, have still not faced the justice system.

“We reiterate our call to Serbian authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable, without further delay,” the statement says.

The attack in Banjska occurred on September 24, 2023, and took the life of police officer Afrim Bunjaku, causing armed clashes between the Kosovo Police and the armed group in the northern part of the country.