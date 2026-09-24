Today marks three years since the murder of police officer Afrim Bunjaku, Germany: those responsible must face justice without delay

Three years have passed since Kosovo Police officer Afrim Bunjaku lost his life in the line of duty.

On this occasion, the German diplomatic mission in Pristina called for the perpetrators of this act to be held accountable before the justice system.

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“Three years ago, a Kosovo Police officer, Afrim Bunjaku, was killed. The person who publicly claimed leadership of this attack has still not faced legal consequences,” the embassy stated.

The German mission stressed that it is unacceptable for the process to be delayed any further and that accountability must be established immediately.

“It is essential that justice be delivered without any additional delay,” the embassy’s reaction read.