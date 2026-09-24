PDK honors hero Afrim Bunjaku on the third anniversary of his fall: His brave sacrifice remains indelible

On the third anniversary of his death, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) respectfully remembered police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku.

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The political forces emphasized that Bunjaku fell in the line of duty on September 24, 2023 in Banjska, while defending the sovereignty of the Republic of Kosovo.

According to a PDK statement, “His sacrifice remains a testament of courage, dedication, and love for the homeland. His name and deeds will forever remain in the history of our state.”

The party concluded the commemorative message with the words: “Eternal glory to the hero Afrim Bunjaku!”


Shtuar 24.09.2026 12:28

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