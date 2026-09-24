Three years since the murder of Afrim Bunjaku, calls for justice for the Banjska incident

Today marks three years since Afrim Bunjaku lost his life in the line of duty in Banjska, and his family remembered him with deep sorrow, pride, and honor for his sacrifice.

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On this anniversary of the fall of the Hero of Kosovo, state institution representatives visited the Bunjaku family to honor the life and work of the police officer who was killed on September 24, 2023, during an armed attack in Banjska.

Also present was the acting president, Albulena Haxhiu, who stressed that the sacrifice and legacy of Afrim Bunjaku will forever be part of Kosovo’s collective memory.

She added that the institutions continue to ask international allies to bring to justice those responsible for this attack.

“Today we are together in grief and at the same time we are proud, because the act and sacrifice of Afrim Bunjaku will be etched into Kosovo’s history, for the way he gave his life for his country, how he together with other police officers engaged in Banjska thwarted Serbia’s plan that, through a terrorist group, aimed to annex part of Kosovo. Let us also remember today the resistance and everything else. I wish you strength. I know the pain is immense, but you are proud of his deeds,” Haxhiu said.

Haxhiu also addressed international partners, calling for increased pressure on Serbia to hand over to Kosovo the persons suspected as organizers and executors of the attack.

“We call on our international allies to pressure Serbia to transfer to Kosovo the chief terrorist and other terrorists; we have continuously asked our partners for them to be extradited and face justice in Kosovo. This was one of the issues Prime Minister Kurti raised during his visit to the U.S. That is why he is not here today, but he will participate in the commemorative academy for the life and work of Afrim Bunjaku,” she said.

Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla described the anniversary as a day of sorrow, but also pride for the sacrifice of Bunjaku and the officers who confronted the armed group in Banjska.

“There is pain, but also extraordinary pride… This is a historic moment for our people, a victory without parallel, for the Republic, and fills all of us with pride and shows us that Afrim and his comrades traveled this path so that similar situations do not repeat, having a hostile neighbor. Even if such situations happen again, we will be victorious and successful, just as in Banjska, and the Kosovo Police and other institutions will be even stronger,” Sveçla declared.

The General Director of the Kosovo Police, Baki Kelani, stressed that Bunjaku’s fall did not go unavenged by his comrades in arms.

He underlined that the Kosovo Police will continue to confront any danger that threatens national security.

“I think that day marked the end of the dominance of terrorist gangs in Banjska. As you know, the Kosovo Police operates in dangerous conditions and that day was extremely dangerous for us. Unfortunately, Afrim and his colleagues fell because they were on duty, but I guarantee you that Afrim’s blood did not remain unavenged, because his comrades avenged him many times over. The terrorist groups heard the voice of our weapons and our force, and if we are threatened again, we will face any challenge, just as in that most serious attempt by terrorist groups. Today, the memorial plaque of Afrim Bunjaku will be placed in Banjska, as a testament that the state of Kosovo will remain ever stronger,” Kelani said.

Kelani also announced that Afrim Bunjaku’s son is expected to join the ranks of the Kosovo Police, calling it an inspiring example for future generations as well.

Commemorative activities continue with homage at the grave of Afrim Bunjaku in Samadrexhë.

Later, the cornerstone of the obelisk dedicated to the Hero of Kosovo will be laid in Banjska, and the ceremony will close with a commemorative academy in honor of his life and work.