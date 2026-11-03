Bomb scare forces flight from London to land at Warsaw Modlin, closing airport

Bomb scare forces flight from London to land at Warsaw Modlin, closing airport

A LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Warsaw made an emergency landing at Warsaw Modlin Airport on Tuesday after information was received that an explosive device might be on board.

The bomb alert triggered an emergency in Poland and the closure of the airport. There were 181 people on board, including passengers and crew members.

Të lidhura

None found

Reports indicate that the aircraft landed safely. It was then moved to a designated area of the airport, where security authorities began inspections.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 12:01

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