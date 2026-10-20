Protests against Rama, Tirana Court issues security measures today for 28 people

The Criminal Court of Tirana is expected to review today 28 measures related to the protest held several days ago in the capital.

Të lidhura None found

The hearings are scheduled to begin at 09:00, while the cases will be examined by judges Marcela Shehu and Yrfet Shkreli.

The judicial proceedings come after the incidents recorded during the protests in Tirana, while the court will examine the respective measures against the individuals involved.

We recall that for 8 days Albanian youth have been protesting against the Rama government, while the situation in question has led to mass arrests.