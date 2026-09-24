BDI criticizes Shasivari: Delays exam in Albanian, but rushed to judge the Hague decision

From the ranks of BDI, they accuse Minister Jeton Shasivari of deliberately delaying the solution for the jurisprudence exam in the Albanian language, even though students have protested and made numerous requests. According to them, he needs entire months of consultations and promises an answer only in October.

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On the other hand, they emphasize from BDI, Shasivari as a figure who sees himself as ‘cosmopolitan’ felt no need to wait to react to the Hague verdict for the former KLA leaders. He expressed his stance before the decision came out.

This dual stance constitutes an open contradiction, according to BDI. The minister asks for time for a concrete right of Albanian students, but when it comes to a judicial decision not yet announced, he immediately engaged publicly.

Also, BDI recalls that the same Shasivari, during his time as a professor, had strongly opposed former minister Filkov for banning the exam in Albanian. Now that he holds a ministerial post, he minimizes the importance of this issue, while for the verdict against KLA figures, when the protests of Albanians lasted seven consecutive days, Shasivari justifies himself by referring to ‘European institutions’. According to BDI, this is the true face of the ‘cosmopolitanism’ of Vlen and of Shasivari himself.

Not even the seven-day protests for the KLA swayed him. The repeated requests of the students also remained without echo. For the first issue, the Hague decision, he had formed a clear stance before knowing the content of the verdict. For the second, the exam in the mother tongue, even though the law is clear, he continues not to take a position.