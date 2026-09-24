Strong love declarations from Vlora Hyseni for Ergys Agasi: I shut down all state radars for you darling, sleep easy dear, I love you…

Other messages have been made public from SPAK’s investigative file, which highlight the communications between Ergys Agasi and the former head of the State Intelligence Service, Vlora Hyseni.

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In one of the published communications, Hyseni writes to Agasi, warning him not to use another phone number, because according to her it might be under surveillance.

“Darling, don’t use that other number tonight because the boys have gotten wind of it. Sleep easy. I love you!” Hyseni is quoted as writing to Agasi.

In the following exchange, Agasi asks her whether there is any danger for people he refers to as “my boys.”

“Darling, is there any danger for my boys tonight?” Agasi writes, according to the published materials.

“Sleep easy, dear, I shut down all the state’s radars for you,” Hyseni responds.

Four days before the security measure of house arrest was communicated to her, Hyseni had been questioned at the Special Prosecution as a person with knowledge of her connections to Ergys Agasi, the businessman arrested on August 26 for the AKSHI affair.

She had admitted the contacts with Agasi, saying that the purpose was because of her duty, but the messages show the opposite of what the former head of SHISH says.

However, during the July 22 searches at “Equos Resort,” SPAK had found 9 pages of documents suspected to be state secret information and hundreds of communications between Hyseni and Agasi.

During one hearing, Agasi himself had admitted that he had left the documents in the car on purpose so that SPAK would find them.

The communications discovered on the phones of Agasi and Vlora Hyseni, from the end of June until August 26 when he was arrested in Durrës, show a much closer relationship, contrary to what those involved describe as “collaborators.”