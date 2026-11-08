Bardhi accuses SPAK chief of favoring Balluku and reveals the clinic where, according to him, she spent thousands of euros on cosmetic procedures

Gazment Bardhi, head of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, claims that SPAK chief Klodian Braho has been influenced by those in power through construction permits and business interests involving his family members, leading him to favor Belinda Balluku.

Speaking with journalist Arbër Hitaj on the program “Albanian News Cast,” Bardhi reiterated that Edi Rama and the head of the Special Prosecution Office had reached an agreement not to submit another request to lift Balluku’s immunity.

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According to the Democratic group leader, the discussions took place in Valamar and were mediated by Interior Minister Ervin Demo. Bardhi called the deal he claims was made “the Valamar Alliance.”

“I am aware of an agreement between him and Prime Minister Edi Rama on this matter, under which no new request would be submitted to lift Belinda Balluku’s immunity. I have also spoken about the person he communicated with; it is no longer a secret that this is the new interior minister. One of the reasons he was appointed to this post is his contact and personal connection with the new head of the Special Prosecution Office,” Bardhi said.

He described the investigation into Balluku as incomplete, saying prosecutors had searched neither her home nor her phone. Bardhi also asked why Rama had not been questioned about the tenders under investigation.

He said SPAK applies different standards: Erion Veliaj is in prison, despite facing lighter accusations, while Balluku, who Bardhi says faces more serious charges, remains free.

“Belinda Balluku is the public official against whom the Special Prosecution Office has brought the most serious charges; there is no comparable case. You mentioned Mr. Veliaj, who is in prison, but the charges against him are lighter than those against Ms. Balluku. Even the charges against Ilir Meta amount to only one-tenth of those brought against her. It is unimaginable that an official facing such charges should not only be free but also come to Parliament,” Bardhi said.

During the interview, the head of the Democratic Party’s group made another claim: he said he knew which clinic Balluku had visited for cosmetic procedures, on which, according to him, thousands of euros had been spent. He added that prosecutors should have verified these expenses.

“I am making this disclosure here for the first time, although I had thought of revealing it in the coming days. I know the clinic where Ms. Balluku spent thousands of euros on cosmetic procedures and changing her appearance. If it catches a journalist’s eye, I think it should also attract the prosecutor’s attention. If I know the clinic where she paid thousands of euros to change her appearance, a prosecutor should know it too,” he said.

Bardhi said that not submitting a new request to lift Balluku’s immunity was intended to let her case fade into oblivion. He also accused the SPAK chief of betraying citizens’ trust in the new justice system.

Speaking about the conflict between Rama and Veliaj, Bardhi said he was inclined to believe the mayor’s claims that Justice Minister Toni Gogu had threatened him in prison on behalf of the prime minister. He called for the allegations to be investigated by the justice system.