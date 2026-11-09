Banjska attack tests new Serbian government: Justice sought for those responsible

How the new government in Belgrade handles those responsible for the armed attack in Banjska is seen as a significant test for Serbia’s relations with the Republic of Kosovo. The attack on September 24, 2023, was led by Milan Radoiçiq and left Kosovo police officer Afrim Bunjaku dead.

Member of the European Parliament Thijs Reuten considers the issue a concrete test of the new Serbian leadership’s willingness to deliver justice and hold those responsible to account. In an interview on a program in Kosovo, he said it was still too early to assess the new government because it had not yet begun its work. Nevertheless, Reuten hopes the political changes in Serbia will bring a different approach to accountability for Banjska.

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According to Reuten, justice, transparency and accountability are part of the Student List’s political platform, and it remains to be seen whether those commitments will translate into action. He believes that punishing those responsible could give fresh momentum to dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia.

Former investigator Agim Rexhepi says Serbia must be held accountable for the attack on September 24, 2023. For him, this is a condition for building trust and normalizing relations with Kosovo, not merely a political test for the new government in Belgrade. He insists that justice for Afrim Bunjaku cannot be subject to political deals: it is an obligation to the slain officer, his family, the institutions and the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo.

Speaking to “Bota sot,” Rexhepi argues that lasting trust cannot be built without justice for Banjska, reconciliation cannot happen without accountability, and genuine normalization cannot be achieved without respect for the Republic of Kosovo. As a concrete indication, he cites a Radio Free Europe report from October 12, 2026: the prosecutor’s office in Belgrade said its investigation into Milan Radoiçiq was continuing, but no indictment had yet been filed.

Rexhepi also refers to the European Commission’s report on Serbia, published on November 4, 2026, which, he says, notes that Serbia has taken no meaningful steps to ensure accountability for the attack. He recalls that the European Parliament has called for full cooperation from Serbia and Kosovo to apprehend and bring those responsible to justice. According to Rexhepi, Serbia cannot seek progress toward the European Union while those who attacked the institutions of a neighboring state remain unpunished; Banjska demands justice, not political excuses.

Political analyst Artan Nimani, also speaking to “Bota sot,” cautions against expecting rapid democratic change in Serbia, particularly in its position toward the Republic of Kosovo. He says democracy is measured not only by elections or a formal change of government, but also by the rule of law, the independence of institutions and a willingness to confront political and legal responsibilities.

For Nimani, how the Banjska case is handled and whether those responsible, including Milan Radoiçiq, are brought to justice would show whether Serbia is ready to stop tolerating paramilitary groups and adopt a more responsible approach to peace and security in the region.

Although the Student List has won a majority on its own, Nimani does not expect major changes in a short time. In his view, the election result does not automatically bring political stability or institutional transformation. Internal polarization in Serbia, the influence of old power structures and nationalist rhetoric continue, he says, to make it difficult to formulate a new policy toward Kosovo.

Nimani adds that pressure from the European Union can have an impact only if it is accompanied by clear demands and concrete consequences. From this perspective, Banjska is a test not only of the justice Kosovo seeks, but also of the democracy and credibility of Serbian institutions. He concludes that Serbia must first demonstrate democratic progress at home: only accountable, independent institutions capable of confronting the past and structures of violence can build lasting, peaceful relations with its neighbors.