A 19-year-old dies and three people are injured in two shootings at a US university

Two separate shootings within an hour of each other at a North Carolina university left a 19-year-old dead and at least three people injured.

In the first shooting, a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital. She was discharged after receiving treatment.

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The first incident took place in the evening, when officers on campus to provide security for an event heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot. Efforts to give him first aid could not save him, and he died at the scene.

Assistant Police Chief Jason Swaim said at a news conference that investigators identified 20-year-old Ziger Spinks as a suspect. He was later arrested.

Spinks is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm on educational property. He is being held in custody. Police said the shooting began after a dispute between two groups and confirmed that Spinks was not a student at the university.

Less than an hour after the first incident, gunfire was heard again on the same campus. Officers immediately headed to the scene. According to Swaim, the shooting followed a fight, and two people were injured.

No arrests have been made in connection with the second incident. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.