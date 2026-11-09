Áron Orban, brother of former Hungarian prime minister, detained on suspicion of human trafficking

Authorities in Hungary have detained Áron Orban, the brother of former prime minister Viktor Orban, on suspicion of involvement in human trafficking. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced the news, citing media reports of the detention.

Magyar said on social media that the investigation is being conducted by the National Office for Asset Recovery and Protection and the National Bureau of Investigation.

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Hungarian media report that the operation took place in Budapest and several areas of Pest County. Several people were detained and homes were searched during the operation.

Áron Orban’s name had previously come up in an investigation into suspected schemes to help foreign nationals obtain Schengen visas. A company linked to him is suspected of arranging for Vietnamese nationals to enroll in a two-day first-aid course at the University of Pécs, which could have made it easier for them to obtain visas.

Hungarian authorities are expected to announce further details about the operation and the charges against those detained.