Áron Orban, brother of former Hungarian prime minister, detained on suspicion of human trafficking

Áron Orban, brother of former Hungarian prime minister, detained on suspicion of human trafficking

Authorities in Hungary have detained Áron Orban, the brother of former prime minister Viktor Orban, on suspicion of involvement in human trafficking. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced the news, citing media reports of the detention.

Magyar said on social media that the investigation is being conducted by the National Office for Asset Recovery and Protection and the National Bureau of Investigation.

Të lidhura

None found

Hungarian media report that the operation took place in Budapest and several areas of Pest County. Several people were detained and homes were searched during the operation.

Áron Orban’s name had previously come up in an investigation into suspected schemes to help foreign nationals obtain Schengen visas. A company linked to him is suspected of arranging for Vietnamese nationals to enroll in a two-day first-aid course at the University of Pécs, which could have made it easier for them to obtain visas.

Hungarian authorities are expected to announce further details about the operation and the charges against those detained.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 12:30

Tags:
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet