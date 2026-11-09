Bardhi writes to Peleshi: EC report confirms parliamentary crisis and denial of the opposition’s constitutional rights

The findings of the European Commission’s report on Albania, dated November 4, 2026, are at the center of an official letter sent by Gazment Bardhi, chairman of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, to Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi. In the letter, Bardhi calls for an institutional response and the implementation of Brussels’ recommendations to ensure the democratic functioning of Parliament.

In his assessment, the European Commission document supports concerns the opposition has raised for some time: Parliament’s increasingly weak oversight of the government, obstacles to opposition MPs exercising their constitutional rights, politicized appointments to independent institutions, and the failure to implement Constitutional Court rulings.

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Bardhi argues that European integration cannot bring genuine democratization if the majority treats Parliament as an institution belonging to a single party. In his view, parliamentary decisions must be based on the Constitution, the law and Parliament’s rules—not solely on the majority’s numerical advantage.

For the Democratic Party parliamentary group leader, the report is both a working document and a concrete roadmap for action. He says the European Commission is sending a clear message: the path to integration remains fragile without genuine accountability and respect for the balance of powers.

Referring to Report SWD(2026) 690, Bardhi lists problems that he says the European Commission has identified in the work of Albania’s democratic institutions. These include insufficient parliamentary oversight of the executive and a lack of substantive parliamentary debate.

The list also includes the repeated rejection of opposition requests to establish investigative committees, as well as delays and disputes over the implementation of Constitutional Court rulings.

Another problem concerns political influence over appointments to independent institutions, including the election of the People’s Advocate without a political agreement. The report also notes that public consultations are not meaningful and that draft laws are being fast-tracked.

Bardhi also highlights the opposition’s exclusion from the leadership of the Committee on European Integration, the lack of agreement on territorial reform, and the urgent need for a comprehensive electoral reform ahead of the 2027 local elections.

To illustrate the restrictions on the opposition’s parliamentary rights, he cites several specific cases from the current legislature. According to Bardhi, the majority has rejected six requests to establish investigative committees, while the Speaker of Parliament has declined 11 requests for interpellations with the prime minister.

Bardhi also draws Peleshi’s attention to the failure to consider SPAK’s request to lift MP Belinda Balluku’s immunity, as well as the parliamentary majority’s vote against it. He links this case to the European Commission’s concerns about checks and balances and equality before the law.

Regarding Constitutional Court rulings that have not been implemented, the letter cites those concerning MP Olta Xhaçka’s mandate and magistrates’ salaries. Bardhi also refers to ruling No. 62/2026, which concerns the opposition’s request for an investigative committee on equality between the parties in the May 11, 2025, elections.

The opposition is also calling for four draft laws that, according to Bardhi, have gone unexamined for five months to be taken up. Submitted in June 2026, the bills address strategic investments, protected areas, cultural heritage and the Mountain Package.

He says the bills were put forward in response to citizens’ demands and concerns voiced during peaceful protests. However, he says, the majority has still not enabled them to be considered by Parliament.

The letter also criticizes the progress of territorial reform. Bardhi alleges that the majority withdrew from the joint process and then went on to adopt a unilateral reform. On electoral reform, he conveys the opposition’s position that key OSCE/ODIHR recommendations for free, fair and equitable elections are not being addressed.

In conclusion, Bardhi sets out seven priorities for the Speaker of Parliament, calling for concrete action to ensure Parliament functions democratically.

His first priority is to ensure parliamentary oversight and respect the constitutional instruments available to the opposition.

The second request concerns transparency in the legislative process and effective consultation with interest groups.

On appointments to independent institutions, Bardhi calls for a process that ensures the participation of all parties.

Another priority is the timely implementation of Constitutional Court rulings.

For reforms related to European integration, he calls for an inclusive process.

Bardhi also calls for the opposition’s role to be restored both in the European integration process and in the parliamentary structures related to it.

The seventh priority is the timely consideration of legislative proposals submitted by opposition MPs.

Concluding his letter, Bardhi says the opposition will continue to act through institutional and democratic channels, but will not accept the destruction of parliamentarianism or the denial of its constitutional rights. In his view, a state seeking to join the European Union cannot claim to have a functioning democracy while undermining the basic rules of democratic coexistence within Parliament.

The letter was also sent for information to the Delegation of the European Union in Tirana and the embassies of EU member states in Albania.