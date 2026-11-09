Andonovska disputes BDI’s claims: Law on the Use of Languages is applied at the Institute of Public Health

Marija Andonovska, acting director of the Institute of Public Health (ISHP), has rejected recent accusations by the Democratic Union for Integration (BDI). She said inspectors from the Inspectorate for the Use of Languages had inspected the institution and found that the Law on the Use of Languages is being applied consistently.

Andonovska said she believes other motives lie behind what she described as inaccurate accusations by BDI. She said the party cannot accept that the previous practice can no longer continue—a practice she described as collecting a salary without showing up for work and spending budgets recklessly and wastefully without producing results.

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According to Andonovska, every institution, including the ISHP, must operate with order, laws applied equally to everyone, and accountability. She also called for accountability for what she described as crimes committed by BDI during its time in office, about which she said the public had been informed transparently.

Andonovska stressed that laws at the Institute of Public Health will continue to be applied without interruption and equally to everyone, whether BDI likes it or not.