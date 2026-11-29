The Union of Albanian University Employees (SPUSH) and the College of Albanian Professors have sent an open letter to Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi, the leaders of parliamentary groups and members of the Special Committee on Electoral Reform. The document calls for reform that would restore citizens’ trust in the voting process and democratic institutions.

The letter is dated November 26, 2026. University representatives argue that the standard of democracy in the country directly affects the democratic functioning of institutions. They cite universities as an example, where governing bodies are elected through voting, stressing that the same trust should also exist in the election of other state institutions.

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According to the signatories, the protests held in recent months by students, lecturers and citizens in Tirana and other cities should not be interpreted as clashes between political sides. In their assessment, these reactions express the concern of a society seeking more responsible institutions and accountability for senior officials.

SPUSH and the College of Albanian Professors also raise concerns about Laws No. 5/2026 and No. 6/2026, as well as Council of Ministers Decision No. 815/2026. According to them, these acts impose restrictions on the right to protest and freedom of expression. For this reason, they call for the acts to be assessed in accordance with constitutional standards, since a functioning democracy must also guarantee the expression of public criticism.

The letter to Parliament lists seven principles that, according to the university representatives, should be included in electoral reform.

The first proposal is that every member of parliament’s mandate should derive from citizens’ votes rather than from their position on a list determined by the party leader. They therefore call for fully open lists, with mandates allocated proportionally at the national level and an electoral threshold of no more than 3%.

A separate part of the demands concerns Albanians living abroad. They propose that the diaspora have its own representatives in Parliament through the creation of a special electoral constituency and that it be guaranteed the right to vote.

The signatory organizations also call for participation in elections not to be conditional on membership in or support for a political party. According to them, civic groups and initiatives should be registered as electoral subjects and enjoy the same opportunities as parties, including public funding, media access and representation during the electoral process.

For local elections, they propose that mayors and heads of administrative units be elected directly by citizens through a two-round system, with a limit of no more than two terms. According to the document, municipal councils should also be elected using fully open lists.

Another principle concerns the administration of elections. According to the request, this process should be entrusted to impartial and nonpartisan structures led by professionals with proven integrity. SPUSH also calls for ballot secrecy to be protected during counting, so that a voter’s choice cannot be identified or used to exert pressure.

The document emphasizes the need to prevent the concentration of power in a single force and its exercise without defined time limits. For this reason, it proposes that the prime minister not be allowed to remain in office for more than two terms.

Regarding the head of state, the lecturers call for the President of the Republic to be elected by Parliament through a procedure requiring broad consensus. The process should not last more than three rounds of voting, and the election should not be carried out solely with the votes of the governing majority.

At the conclusion of the letter, the university representatives state that they are ready to participate in the work of the Electoral Reform Committee and offer the expertise of their members.

According to them, the seven principles presented are a starting point for restoring trust in democracy and creating the conditions for Albanians to live with dignity in their own country.