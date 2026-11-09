Official portrait of Justina Shiroka-Pula placed in institutions and embassies

The official photograph of Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula has been displayed at the Presidency and in institutions of the Republic of Kosovo.

The State Protocol Department has distributed the portrait to central and local institutions, relevant agencies and institutions, as well as Kosovo’s diplomatic and consular missions around the world.

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According to the Presidency, the display and distribution were completed within the specified deadlines and in accordance with Regulation No. 19/2011 on the Criteria for Selecting and Displaying the Photograph of the President of the Republic of Kosovo.

The official photograph of President Shiroka-Pula was taken by master photographer Arben Llapashtica, the Presidency said in its announcement.