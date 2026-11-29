Spanish election: Poll predicts possible end to Socialist rule and a narrow majority for the right

The People’s Party (PP) and Vox, Spain’s far-right party, could secure a narrow parliamentary majority in the general election held this Sunday, November 29.

Initial projections from a Sigma Dos poll for public broadcaster RTVE, released after polls closed, suggest the result could end eight years of Socialist rule under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

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According to RTVE, the PP, led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is expected to receive 32.2% of the vote and win between 129 and 134 seats. With two seats secured through its coalition with the Navarrese People’s Union (UPN), its total would reach 131–136 seats.

Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, is projected to receive 16.2% of the vote and win between 44 and 48 seats.

Together, the PP and Vox could secure a total of 175–184 seats in the 350-member Congress. An absolute majority requires 176 seats.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE is projected to receive 28.8% of the vote and win between 119 and 124 seats. In the 2023 election, the Socialist party won 121 seats in Congress.

The same poll projects between 10 and 11 seats for the left-wing Frente Amplio.

Turnout in Sunday’s vote has been record-breaking. By 6 p.m., 68.1% of voters had cast their ballots, about 15 percentage points above the level recorded in the 2023 election.

Sigma Dos conducted the poll for RTVE through 19,500 telephone interviews carried out from November 13 to 28. The figures are projections, not official results.