Elections in Spain: PP leads Sánchez’s Socialists and secures an absolute majority with Vox

With 14.88% of the votes counted in Spain’s elections, the People’s Party (PP) is widening its lead over Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party.

Preliminary results give the PP 130 seats in parliament. The PSOE is in second place with 112 seats, while Vox, the far-right party, ranks third with 46 seats.

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With 176 seats combined, the PP and Vox have enough to secure an absolute majority in the Spanish parliament. This paves the way for a government that includes the far right for the first time since 1975.

Among the other parties, the Broad Front (Frente Amplio) has won 11 seats, ERC 10, EH Bildu 7 and Junts 5.

The seat breakdown with 14.88% of the votes counted is: People’s Party (PP), 130; Socialist Party (PSOE), 112; Vox, 46; Broad Front (Frente Amplio), 11; ERC, 10; EH Bildu, 7; Junts, 5.