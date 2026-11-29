The question of Kosovo’s progress toward candidate status in the European Union has returned to the spotlight. Nearly four years have passed since it applied for membership, yet Pristina has still received no concrete response on the launch of the assessment process.

At the EU–Western Balkans Summit, held on November 25 in Brussels, Prime Minister Albin Kurti again called for Kosovo to be granted candidate status. He stressed that Kosovo remains the only country in the region that has not received this status, despite submitting its membership application on December 15, 2022.

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Kurti called on the Council of the European Union to ask the European Commission to prepare an opinion on Kosovo’s application. He said progress in democracy, the economy, the fight against corruption and the strengthening of the rule of law all support the request.

Nijazi Halili, a professor and lecturer in political science, international relations and diplomacy, told “Bota sot” that Kosovo has political and institutional grounds to seek progress toward candidate status. However, he said the process continues to be hindered by political factors and domestic institutional problems.

Halili described Kosovo’s lack of recognition by five EU member states as one of the main obstacles. He explained that decisions on enlargement policy require consensus among member states, placing Kosovo in a different position from other Western Balkan countries.

“Kosovo has political and institutional arguments for seeking candidate status, but the path toward this goal is affected by two types of obstacles. The first is non-recognition by five EU states, while the second concerns obligations to carry out domestic reforms,” Halili told “Bota sot.” He said responsibility for the delays cannot be attributed entirely to non-recognition.

The professor stressed that Kosovo’s institutions need to do more to uphold the rule of law, ensure judicial independence, fight corruption and professionalize the public administration. He emphasized that European integration is determined not only by political statements, but also by tangible reform results and the democratic functioning of institutions.

Referring to Prime Minister Kurti’s latest request, Halili said the initiative to prepare an opinion by the European Commission was important. Such a step, he said, would bring Kosovo’s application into a formal procedure, with its assessment based on European criteria.

Halili argued that Kosovo should pursue diplomatic efforts and domestic reforms at the same time, rather than being forced to choose between them. At the same time, he called on the European Union to demonstrate that enlargement is based on merit and equal standards, while Kosovo must prove through results that it is prepared for integration.

“Candidate status should not be treated as a political privilege, but as the outcome of a fair, transparent process based on European standards. The EU must show that enlargement is not subject to political obstacles, while Kosovo’s institutions must demonstrate their readiness through their work and tangible results,” Halili concluded.