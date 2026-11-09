SPAK registers new charges against former SHISH head Vlora Hyseni

The Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) has registered new charges against former SHISH head Vlora Hyseni. She is reportedly under investigation for “money laundering” and “corruption,” allegations that further complicate her position.

The investigation into Hyseni, the former head of the State Intelligence Service, is part of the AKSHI case, in which she is suspected of involvement in activities linked to businessman Ergys Agasi.

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According to information previously made public by SPAK, Hyseni is under investigation for two criminal offenses: “Aiding the perpetrator of a crime” and “Disclosure of secret documents or information.”

The investigation concerns suspicions that she may have helped Agasi while he was a fugitive by providing him with confidential state information.