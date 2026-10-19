735 professors and academics call for Rama’s resignation and an end to violence against students

735 professors and academics call for Rama’s resignation and an end to violence against students

The popular revolt has received open support from the academic community as well. In a five-point statement drafted at the initiative of the Forum for Political Dialogue, 735 professors and prominent figures from education and public life are calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, the establishment of a caretaker government, and an end to police violence against young people.

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Among the signatories are academics Stefan Çapaliku, Ardian Ndreca, Fatos Tarifa, Zyhdi Teqja, Andri Koxhaj, Petraq Milo, Gjok Vuksani, Fatos Qerimaj, Gentian Stroni, Enkeleda Olldashi, Kozeta Bakiu, Suzana Guxholli, Areti Stringa, Voltana Ademi, Enida Bozhegu and Lutfi Dervishi. The statement was also signed by Academic Senate member Arbër Rendi.

Reacting to what they consider unjustified violence and violations of human rights during the protests, the professors say they can no longer remain passive in the face of the oppression of their students.

One of the main demands addressed to the prime minister is that he resign in order to clear the way for the situation in the country to be calmed. The statement also calls for the formation of a caretaker government that would guarantee institutional stability and respect for the will of the citizens.

The State Police and law enforcement structures are called upon to immediately stop using violence against students and not to carry out orders that violate the law.

The academics are also addressing diplomatic missions in Tirana, asking them to respond publicly to halt violations of fundamental rights and freedoms.

Protesters are urged to protect businesses and public and private property, so that the regime is not given any justification for using violence or delegitimizing the revolt.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Tirana are urged to support the young people and serve as a shield against state violence, just as they did during the historic days when the dictatorship was overthrown.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 17:55

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