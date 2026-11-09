34-year-old electrician dies in Bardhaj; suspected of being electrocuted while repairing a fault

34-year-old electrician dies in Bardhaj; suspected of being electrocuted while repairing a fault

A 34-year-old electrician has died in the village of Bardhaj, in Shkodër. He is suspected of having been electrocuted while repairing a fault on an electricity pole.

According to preliminary police information, the 34-year-old, identified by the initials A. N. and an electrician in the area, was taken to the emergency department of Shkodër Regional Hospital at around 20:36, where he arrived with no signs of life.

Të lidhura

None found

Several families in Bardhaj who had been left without electricity are suspected of having called him to fix the fault outside official working hours. Police said the repair is suspected to have been carried out without notifying OSHEE’s dispatch center.

The investigative team is at the scene and, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing its investigation to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 23:01

Tags: , , , , ,
Mendi Qyra: In our first year, we paid off 2.5 million euros in debt and moved projects forward

Mendi Qyra: In our first year, we paid off 2.5 million euros in debt and moved projects forward
Pacolli announces new commission to oversee architects’ and engineers’ chambers

Pacolli announces new commission to oversee architects’ and engineers’ chambers
Kosovo joins Children’s Summit declaration, Kurti explains its aim

Kosovo joins Children’s Summit declaration, Kurti explains its aim
Republican report: Epstein’s crimes could have been stopped, justice failed and powerful connections protected him

Republican report: Epstein’s crimes could have been stopped, justice failed and powerful connections protected him
From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs

From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs
US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence

US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence
Monograph “István Schütz, the Hungarian friend of Albanians” presented in Pristina

Monograph “István Schütz, the Hungarian friend of Albanians” presented in Pristina
Rama in Paris: Kosovo’s independence is irreversible, Serbia must accept it

Rama in Paris: Kosovo’s independence is irreversible, Serbia must accept it
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet