34-year-old electrician dies in Bardhaj; suspected of being electrocuted while repairing a fault

A 34-year-old electrician has died in the village of Bardhaj, in Shkodër. He is suspected of having been electrocuted while repairing a fault on an electricity pole.

According to preliminary police information, the 34-year-old, identified by the initials A. N. and an electrician in the area, was taken to the emergency department of Shkodër Regional Hospital at around 20:36, where he arrived with no signs of life.

Të lidhura None found

Several families in Bardhaj who had been left without electricity are suspected of having called him to fix the fault outside official working hours. Police said the repair is suspected to have been carried out without notifying OSHEE’s dispatch center.

The investigative team is at the scene and, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing its investigation to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.