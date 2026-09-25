Nikolloski: Direct Skopje–Dubai route to launch in March 2027

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Aleksandar Nikolloski announced that direct flights between Skopje and Dubai are expected to begin in March 2027. The route has been agreed upon and will be operated by the airline “Flydubai”.

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The new air service will come into operation with the start of the summer flight season in March 2027. According to Nikolloski, the connection will lead to an increase in the number of tourists, as well as strengthen business relations and economic cooperation between Macedonia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The agreement has already been reached, and ‘Flydubai’ will launch direct flights from Dubai to Skopje in March 2027,” Nikolloski said in Parliament after meeting with the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai had previously been identified as one of the new direct destinations from Skopje Airport, alongside Barcelona, Lyon and Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, the authorities are also negotiating the opening of a direct route from Ohrid to one of the airports in the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the two alternatives under consideration, but so far there is no final agreement.

The minister stressed that the expansion of flights is part of a broader plan to connect Macedonia’s two airports with international destinations, with the aim of attracting tourists throughout the year and not only during the main summer season.