Osmani in the US, attends Albanian-American Relations Council gala and meets Wesley Clark

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani attended a gala evening organized by the Albanian-American Relations Council in the United States, where she also met with former US General Wesley Clark.

After the event, Osmani expressed her pleasure at attending the gathering in a post and praised the contribution of the Albanian diaspora in America to Kosovo’s freedom and independence.

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“It was a pleasure to speak at the gala evening organized by the Albanian-American Relations Council and to thank our diaspora in America for its extraordinary contribution to Kosovo’s freedom and independence,” Osmani wrote, Bota sot reports.

She also underlined the importance of the role played by the Albanian diaspora in the United States throughout Kosovo’s historic journey.