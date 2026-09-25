Reduction in coefficients for ministers’ and MPs’ salaries approved

The Parliamentary Committee on Elections and Appointments has approved a proposal to reduce the coefficients used to determine the salaries of elected and appointed officials, reports tetova1.

Të lidhura

None found

The initiative was submitted following a decision by the Constitutional Court, which annulled the fixed base used to calculate officials’ salaries. As a result, the possibility had arisen for their salaries to increase automatically in line with the rise in the country’s average salary.

The change in the coefficients aims to establish a more sustainable mechanism for determining salaries and curb further increases in budget expenditure.

The new regulation affects the president of the state, the speaker of Parliament, the prime minister, MPs, as well as the heads of independent regulatory bodies and state commissions.

According to the committee’s chairman, Gjorgjia Sajkoski, the proposal was drafted in implementation of the Constitutional Court’s decision and aims to prevent the creation of a legal vacuum in determining salaries.

The next step is for the initiative to be reviewed in a plenary session, where MPs will decide on its final approval.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 11:10

Tags: ,
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck

Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck
Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation

Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation
Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station

Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station
Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle

Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet