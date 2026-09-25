Reduction in coefficients for ministers’ and MPs’ salaries approved

The Parliamentary Committee on Elections and Appointments has approved a proposal to reduce the coefficients used to determine the salaries of elected and appointed officials, reports tetova1.

Të lidhura None found

The initiative was submitted following a decision by the Constitutional Court, which annulled the fixed base used to calculate officials’ salaries. As a result, the possibility had arisen for their salaries to increase automatically in line with the rise in the country’s average salary.

The change in the coefficients aims to establish a more sustainable mechanism for determining salaries and curb further increases in budget expenditure.

The new regulation affects the president of the state, the speaker of Parliament, the prime minister, MPs, as well as the heads of independent regulatory bodies and state commissions.

According to the committee’s chairman, Gjorgjia Sajkoski, the proposal was drafted in implementation of the Constitutional Court’s decision and aims to prevent the creation of a legal vacuum in determining salaries.

The next step is for the initiative to be reviewed in a plenary session, where MPs will decide on its final approval.