Rama threatens parents and lecturers: Those who have joined this blind plan will pay!

Rama threatens parents and lecturers: Those who have joined this blind plan will pay!

At a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Edi Rama threatened that anyone who has joined the “blind plan,” referring to the student protest, will pay.

Të lidhura

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He said that parents who fail to protect their minor children and send them out into the streets will face the financial bill for the damage caused.

According to him, young people who have used violence against police officers will also be penalized by being denied free education and scholarships.

“Those who have joined this blind plan will pay. I say to all those families of minors: you will pay if you fail to assume responsibility for those children, if you do not know how to protect your children and leave them out in the streets at the age of 13 to 16 to serve as a shield for those others who are behind them. Then the financial bill for all that damage will follow you to the end.

I say to all those others who skip school to attack the police that they will not return to school normally without administrative consequences for this. Those students who go out and attack the police will not receive free education. They will not receive scholarships or financial support from the state if they continue on to university after throwing stones at the parents of Albania’s other children. They will not receive a single penny from the taxes of Albanians for anything,” he said.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 10:25

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