Weather forecast for November 9, 2026: clouds and rain

Weather forecast for November 9, 2026: clouds and rain

The country will experience unsettled weather conditions this Monday, with moderate to dense cloud cover and occasional sunny intervals.

According to the Military Meteorological Service forecast, light rain will be present from the early hours of the 24-hour period across most of the territory.

Të lidhura

None found

Rain will continue intermittently during the day, while brief thunderstorms are possible in central and southern areas.

After midday, rain will remain mainly light, along the mountain slopes in the southeast and locally in the north of the country.

Winds will blow from the southeast to southwest, at an average speed of around 5 m/s. Along the coast and in valleys, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 15 m/s.

Meanwhile, sea waves are forecast to reach force 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 08:00

Tags: , , , , ,
Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris

Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris
Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy

Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy
Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris

Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris
VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records

VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet