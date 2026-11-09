Weather forecast for November 9, 2026: clouds and rain

The country will experience unsettled weather conditions this Monday, with moderate to dense cloud cover and occasional sunny intervals.

According to the Military Meteorological Service forecast, light rain will be present from the early hours of the 24-hour period across most of the territory.

Të lidhura None found

Rain will continue intermittently during the day, while brief thunderstorms are possible in central and southern areas.

After midday, rain will remain mainly light, along the mountain slopes in the southeast and locally in the north of the country.

Winds will blow from the southeast to southwest, at an average speed of around 5 m/s. Along the coast and in valleys, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 15 m/s.

Meanwhile, sea waves are forecast to reach force 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.