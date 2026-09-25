Giorgos Mazonakis’s death: New evidence from the clinic—the defibrillator was not working

The investigation into the death of Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis has uncovered new evidence. The artist died while undergoing plasmapheresis treatment at a clinic on Karneadou Street.

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A nurse and 56-year-old hypnotherapist Nasos Komianos appeared before the 42nd regular investigator to give evidence. The nurse said she arrived at the clinic around 3:00 p.m., when Mazonakis was already there. She explained that in her initial testimony she had mentioned 3:30 p.m. as the singer’s arrival time because that was the time given to her by the doctor.

According to her account, the situation was normal until approximately 4:00 p.m. She then had two telephone conversations, one with the anesthesiologist and another with the person who had brought the defibrillator to the clinic. The nurse stated that the device was not working and that she was told it should have been charged.

She also said she did not know whether the equipment used at the clinic was illegal, nor did she know whether a special treatment protocol existed. According to her testimony, the instructions were given by the doctor.

Hypnotherapist Nasos Komianos also gave his account to the authorities. He said that on August 27, he was contacted for the first time by a manager who wanted to arrange a meeting with Mazonakis. The meeting was initially scheduled for September 8, but was later moved to September 7 and was to take place at a restaurant in Psychiko.

Komianos said that after the meeting, the doctor had spoken with Mazonakis about payment and treatment-related matters. The nurse’s and hypnotherapist’s testimonies have been added to the investigation file, while the authorities are continuing their checks to determine the exact circumstances of the singer’s death.