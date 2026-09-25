Malpensa officially bears Silvio Berlusconi’s name, decision sparks controversy

Milan’s Malpensa Airport now officially bears the name of former Italian prime minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi.

Të lidhura

None found

The new name is “Milano-Malpensa Silvio Berlusconi”, a process that began in 2024, one year after Berlusconi died at the age of 86.

The decision has been backed by the center-right government, which includes Forza Italia, the party founded by the former prime minister.

Italy’s civil aviation authority, ENAC, approved the naming of the airport after Berlusconi in 2024, but the initiative triggered opposition and legal challenges from Milan’s left-wing municipal authorities, led by Mayor Beppe Sala.

Nevertheless, the procedure to change the name has been completed, and Italy’s second-largest airport is now associated with one of the best-known, but also most controversial, figures in Italian politics and business.

Berlusconi’s eldest daughter, Marina Berlusconi, president of the family-owned Fininvest group and chairwoman of publishing house Mondadori, commented on the development to the Italian news agency ANSA.

“The thought that Milano-Malpensa Silvio Berlusconi Airport will welcome thousands of travelers from around the world every day fills me with pride and emotion,” she said.

Marina Berlusconi said the airport represents a link between Italy and the world, while her father’s name is associated with movement, travel and meetings between people from different countries.

“What better name could there be for a bridge like this than that of Silvio Berlusconi? He was a man who always sought dialogue with everyone. My father spent his life looking ahead and far beyond,” she said.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 13:35

Tags:
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet