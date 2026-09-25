Italy proposes ban on burqas and niqabs in schools, Meloni: Faces must not be covered

Italy’s government has decided to ban the use in educational institutions of clothing that completely covers the face, including the burqa and niqab.

Të lidhura

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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has backed the initiative, stating that no one should be forced to hide their face. The measure is part of a package drawn up by the executive to strengthen integration within the education system.

The package also provides for limiting the number of foreign students in classrooms and imposing fines on parents in certain cases when their children do not learn the Italian language. According to Meloni, fully covering the face conflicts with individual freedom and the principle of cultural openness in schools.

The ban does not include the headscarf, while its entry into force requires approval by the Italian Parliament.

Meloni presented the initiative during an event for young people organized by her party, Fratelli d’Italia. The announcement comes at a time when the integration of migrants and migration policies remain at the center of political debate in Italy.

The secretary of the opposition Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, described the measure as a “witch hunt” and strongly opposed the decree. She said the government was targeting foreign children with its measures while neglecting other problems facing Italian schools, including the condition of school buildings, the cost of books and teachers’ salaries.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 13:34

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