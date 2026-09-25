Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will begin her visit to the Western Balkans next Wednesday.

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Albania will be her first stop, where she is expected to hold meetings with President Bajram Begaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The following day, Thursday, the head of the European Commission will travel to Kosovo.

During her stay in Pristina, she will meet with Acting President Albulena Haxhiu, as well as Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

The topics to be discussed at these meetings have not yet been made public.

After Kosovo, Von der Leyen’s tour will continue in Montenegro and conclude in North Macedonia.

The itinerary was confirmed by European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill during the daily media briefing.

Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have not been included in this visit because of the “upcoming elections” that, according to the explanation given, will be held in these two countries.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 14:55

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