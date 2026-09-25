Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation

The Tirana Municipal Council has requested the participation of Mayor Erion Veliaj in its meeting on September 29, scheduled to take place at 3:00 p.m.

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To this end, SPAK and the General Directorate of Prisons have been asked to enable his presence.

The letter requests that Veliaj be granted temporary permission to attend the meeting in person or, if this is not possible, to join online via videoconference.

According to the request, the mayor’s participation is also related to the consideration of issues concerning the administration of Tirana and the draft law on the administrative-territorial division.

The council is asking the institutions to provide a written response regarding their decision.

“The Municipal Council will meet on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., in the Municipal Council chamber, to consider, among other matters, item 11 on the agenda, under which the obligation to adopt an official position on the draft law ‘On the administrative-territorial division of local government units in the Republic of Albania’ falls both to the Mayor of Tirana and to the Tirana Municipal Council.

In light of the above and with reference to Constitutional Court Decision No. 66, dated 03.11.2025, and also considering that the participation of the Mayor is a functional right guaranteed by law, necessary for the presentation of drafts, the budget, annual reports and matters concerning the administration of the local self-government unit, we ask you, if restrictive measures are currently being applied against him, to consider:

– granting temporary permission for in-person participation;

– or, if this is not possible,

– enabling his participation through an appropriate means of communication (online, videoconference or another approved form).

The Municipal Council is fully prepared to cooperate on any security, protocol or logistical requirements of your institutions, with the aim of guaranteeing a lawful, transparent and functional process.

Please inform us in writing of your decision, bearing in mind the importance of respecting institutional functions and the Mayor’s right to report before the Municipal Council,” the request states.