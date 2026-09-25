Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck

A powerful fire engulfed the Ro-Ro ferry BLUE CARRIER 2 on Friday as the vessel was sailing north of Mykonos and east of Andros, Greece.

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A total of 29 people were on board the ferry: 28 crew members and one truck driver. They were all evacuated in an orderly manner and taken to Tinos aboard Coast Guard vessels. The company confirmed that they were in good health and that there were no injuries.

The flames were detected at around 8:57 a.m. while the vessel was traveling from Piraeus to Vathy, Samos, according to its scheduled route. Initial information indicates that the fire started in a truck parked in garage number 4 and spread rapidly, forcing the crew to request assistance.

Videos posted on social media show crew members trying to contain the spread of the flames. Radio recordings also captured evacuation instructions, including the call: “Quickly, prepare the boats.”

The situation was also accompanied by explosions heard from the ferry’s garages. Firefighting vessels and other craft dispatched from Syros, Mykonos, Lavrio and Piraeus took part in the operation, along with vessels that were in the vicinity.

BLUE CARRIER 2 had departed from Piraeus and passed near Syros at around 6:30 a.m. It then continued sailing toward Vathy, Samos. The planned route included the Piraeus-Syros-Vathy-Kos-Rhodes-Kos-Piraeus line.

Attica Group, the company that owns the vessel, said that immediately after the fire broke out, safety procedures were implemented and all people on board were evacuated in a controlled manner.

The ferry was carrying 166 trucks and 29 vehicles. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. Weather conditions in the area were reportedly relatively favorable, with winds of up to 4 Beaufort.

The company announced that it had contracted specialized firms to take the necessary measures to protect the environment and manage the vessel’s situation, in coordination with the competent authorities.

BLUE CARRIER 2 is a Ro-Ro cargo vessel flying the Greek flag. It was built in 1997, is approximately 162.5 meters long and has a gross tonnage of 23,986.