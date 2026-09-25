Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

LSDM leader and chairman of the National Council for European Integration, Venko Filipçe, said that Macedonia has seen no concrete results from the government’s promises to improve its position in negotiations with the European Union. He made the comments during today’s meeting in Parliament with a delegation from the Senate of the French Republic, while emphasizing that other countries are moving forward in the European integration process.

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Filipçe said that LSDM was ready to support efforts to secure better negotiating conditions or guarantees that the country would not face blockades again. However, he called for clarification on what would happen if the government failed to secure these guarantees and how long the wait would continue.

“If this government offers better conditions in the negotiations or a guarantee that we will not be blocked again on the path to European integration, we will support it. But the question arises: what if no guarantees are offered, and how long will they try to provide some guarantees, because time is passing,” Filipçe stressed.

According to him, the government came to power promising to strengthen the country’s negotiating position and guarantee a more predictable process. Filipçe assessed that so far, these commitments have not been accompanied by any visible results.

Commenting on statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he said that Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine had been mentioned as countries with promising prospects for membership by the end of the current Commission’s mandate. Macedonia, according to him, was not included in this group.

Filipçe warned that delays in the process could also affect the country’s inclusion in the European Union’s next budget. He expressed concern that any change in pre-accession financial support could increase the risks for the country.