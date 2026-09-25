Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Acting President Albulena Haxhiu said that the family members of the leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, who are undergoing trial proceedings in The Hague, had declined her invitation to meet.

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She said she respected their choice, explaining that the initiative was intended for the Presidency, as the country’s highest institution, to convey its support and gain a closer understanding of their requests during this difficult period.

“I considered it necessary to meet with the family members because, under the current circumstances, the Presidency should stand by them and express its support for their requests and needs. They did not wish to meet, and I respect their decision,” Haxhiu said.

However, the acting president stressed that her door remains open and that she is ready to meet the family members at any time, either at the Presidency or by visiting them at home.

“I can receive them whenever they wish, but I am also ready to pay family visits. Initially, I chose to invite them to the institution, with the aim of conveying an institutional message,” she added.

Haxhiu also expressed her support for the protests and civic gatherings organized in recent days against the decision of the Special Court.

“I support the civic protests. It would have been concerning for me if there had been no protests following The Hague’s decision. I commend the citizens,” Haxhiu concluded.