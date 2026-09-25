Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, said that failure to elect a new president could lead the country to new elections, although he described this possibility as unnecessary.

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According to him, the current Assembly has the mandate and responsibility to complete the process of electing the country’s new head of state. Kurti recalled that Kosovo’s president is not elected through direct voting by citizens.

He argued that if the Assembly fails to elect the president, the country would return to elections only to form another Assembly, which could face the same inability to conclude this process.