Visar Memeti votes for the Albanian National Council: Every vote matters

Visar Memeti votes for the Albanian National Council: Every vote matters

Candidate Visar Memeti took part today in the vote for the Albanian National Council, an election being held on November 8.

In a Facebook post, he announced that he had voted and fulfilled his civic duty. Memeti expressed confidence that the votes would help restore the institution’s dignity.

Të lidhura

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“I voted for the Albanian National Council and fulfilled my civic duty. I hope and believe that every vote matters and helps restore the dignity of this institution, in service of our national interests,” he wrote.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 12:32

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