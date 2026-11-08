Visar Memeti votes for the Albanian National Council: Every vote matters

Candidate Visar Memeti took part today in the vote for the Albanian National Council, an election being held on November 8.

In a Facebook post, he announced that he had voted and fulfilled his civic duty. Memeti expressed confidence that the votes would help restore the institution’s dignity.

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“I voted for the Albanian National Council and fulfilled my civic duty. I hope and believe that every vote matters and helps restore the dignity of this institution, in service of our national interests,” he wrote.