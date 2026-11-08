Arnold Jaho extradited from Spain, 41-year-old sentenced to 7 years in prison for fraud and money laundering

A 41-year-old man wanted internationally has been extradited from Spain to Albania as part of another phase of the international operation “The Wanted”.

He is Arnold Jaho, born in Vlora, who was extradited from Barcelona following cooperation between specialists from the Directorate of Interpol in Albania and their counterparts in Madrid.

Të lidhura None found

According to a statement from the State Police, the Tirana Court sentenced Jaho in 2026 to 6 years in prison for the criminal offenses of “Laundering the proceeds of a criminal offense or criminal activity” and “Concealment of income”.

Meanwhile, in 2024, he had been sentenced to 1 year in prison for the criminal offense of “Fraud”. In total, two sentencing decisions amounting to 7 years in prison have been issued against the 41-year-old.

Also, in 2025, the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for him for the criminal offenses of “Unlawful deprivation of liberty” and “Unauthorized possession and production of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition”.